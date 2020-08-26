Apple has just released iOS 13.7 beta 1 and iPadOS 13.7 beta 1 for both iPhone and iPad. Here is everything that is new in this release.

iOS 13.7 Beta 1 and iPadOS 13.7 Beta 1 Now Available for All Developers, Supports COVID-19 Exposure Notifications Without Downloading Local Contact App

Apple has released iOS 13.7 beta 1 and iPadOS 13.7 beta 1 for all compatible iPhone and iPad devices. The highlighting feature of this release? It now supports COVID-19 Exposure Notifications without having to download any app. But keep one thing in mind: this feature will only work if your local health authorities support it. Apart from that, this update packs bug fixes for iPhone and iPad users.

Keep one thing in mind: the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications has been available for quite some time now. It was released with iOS 13.5.

Since this is a beta update therefore you have to have a registered developer with Apple in order to download and install it onto your device. Will there be a public beta for this? It's hard to say at this point. But if there is one, we will let our readers know about it.

The complete details of the update can be found below:

iOS 13.7 lets you opt-in to the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system without the need to download an app. System availability depends on support from your local public health authority. For more information see covid19.apple.com/contacttracing. This release also includes other bug fixes for your iPhone

This update should bode well with users who are not comfortable downloading and installing local apps for exposure tracing. You can totally opt out of the feature whenever you like.