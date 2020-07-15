iOS 13.6 Enables FaceTime in UAE

Apple’s latest iOS 13.6 update enables FaceTime on the iPhone in the United Arab Emirates.

Apple iOS 13.6 Update Enables FaceTime Audio and Video in the United Arab Emirates

For many years, FaceTime has been banned in UAE, but there have been rumors in the past that Apple was in talks with the government to lift the ban. But it seems as though all of that changes with the release of iOS 13.6 for iPhone, as the update appears to have enabled Apple’s FaceTime voice and video calling service, according to MacMagazine.

Download macOS Catalina 10.15.6 Final Update

Strangely enough, Apple’s changelog for the iOS 13.6 does not mention anything regarding this nor Apple’s official support document for FaceTime. But we’re assuming at this point that the change is indeed official and will be rolling out to everyone in the UAE soon.

It’s worth noting that UAE isn’t the only country that had banned FaceTime. Saudi Arabia also took the strict measure, only to lift the ban with the release of iOS 11.4 update quite some time back.

if you bought an iPhone in UAE and want to enable FaceTime, make sure you download the latest iOS 13.6 update over the air. Just head over to Settings > General > Software Update and you’ll be golden.

While you are here, check out the following: