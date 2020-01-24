Demon’s Souls Lighting Mod Gets 2.0 Update; Unofficial Patch Out, Too

Demon's Souls, the FromSoftware PlayStation 3 exclusive, has been playable on PC for a while through the RPCS3 emulator (which just got a new update, by the way). In fact,

A rather industrious modding community has emerged ever since. When it comes to visuals, the Boletaria Reborn Graphics Pack is a mod that promises a complete lighting overhaul.

We first reported on it a few months ago and now modder Vahellis has uploaded a 2.0 update for this Demon's Souls mod, which removes the old and massively blurring Depth of Field effect from the PlayStation 3 version of the game, removes the 'green filter', and balances Bloom to remove color bleeding.

This 2.0 update also adds the option of a more vibrant color palette, though the original, dreary color palette is also available. The video footage below was taken when using the new vibrant palette.

There's also a new Demon's Souls unofficial patch up on the Nexus, which tweaks quite a few gameplay parameters as detailed below. You may pick between two different options when downloading it.

Compatibility: Modifies "gameparam" and is not compatible with other mods that modifies "gameparam". Changelog: v1:

- Increased Pure Blade Stone drop rate

- Enabled Fat Roll in 5-2 swamp

- Changed Old Monk's Black Phantom weapons from two Tearing Claws +5 to two Shotels +10 and increased Strength, Dexterity and Vitality

- Once Royal Mistress now sells the Monk's Head Wrappings for 50k souls in Tower of Latria 3-1 v2:

- Old Monk now drops the Monk's Head Wrappings