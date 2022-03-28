First Ghostwire Tokyo PC Mods Add Wider FoV, Remove Film Grain and Chromatic Aberration

Even though the game has been out for only three days, the first Ghostwire Tokyo PC mods are already available through the Nexus Mods portal, adding some much-needed fixes that I mentioned while reviewing the game.

The first one by SPECTRE allows you to remove chromatic aberration and film grain, two options that aren't currently available in Ghostwire Tokyo PC.

This 4K Ghostwire Tokyo Showcase With DLSS on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 Shows an Utrarealistic Tokyo

To do that, you'll need to go to your save location for the game and then TangoGameworks, GhostWire Tokyo (STEAM), Saved, Config folder. The standard path is C:\Users\"username"\Saved Games\TangoGameworks\GhostWire Tokyo (STEAM)\Saved\Config\WindowsNoEditor.

Once there, open the Engine.ini file and enter the following lines at the very bottom.

[SystemSettings]

r.SceneColorFringe.Max=0

r.SceneColorFringeQuality=0

r.Tonemapper.GrainQuantization=0

r.Tonemapper.Quality=0

As you can see below, the difference made by these simple tweaks is quite staggering - the off picture is much sharper.

The Evil Within 2 Director’s Next is the “Opposite of Horror,” Mikami Wants Smaller Games

Ghostwire Tokyo PC also doesn't have a built-in Field of View (FoV) slider, sadly. YT17 and ChiweiUser created a fix that went up yesterday on Nexus Mods, though.

How To Use:

0. Make sure the game is closed

1. Right-click Ghostwire Tokyo on your Steam library, Select Properties

2. In the properties window, go to the Local Files tab and click Browse. File Explorer will open to the location where the game's local files are stored.

3. Go to (Ghostwire Tokyo)\Snowfall\Binaries\Win64 (important: DO NOT replace the GWT.exe in the Ghostwire Tokyo directory)

4. Replace GWT.exe under \Snowfall\Binaries\Win64 with the exe provided in the mod (Be sure to back up the original exe before replacing)

5. Run the game, it should work

Do note that you cannot set the FoV manually. There are three sets to choose from instead: Ultrawide, Superwide, and Wide. You can check them out below, stacked against the original FoV.

As a bonus Ghostwire: Tokyo PC fix, you can remove the intro movies until the next update by simply deleting or renaming the files in the Ghostwire Tokyo\Snowfall\Content\Movies folder.

Are you enjoying the game thus far? Here's an excerpt from my review, scored 8/10.