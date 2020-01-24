RPCS3 PS3 Emulator Improves Performance in GOW3, MGS4, RDR, WipEout Following ZCull Rewrite

PC PS3 Emulator RPCS3 performance has been improved for several PS3 titles, including God of War 3, Red Dead Redemption and Metal Gear Solid 4.

Last month, contributor KD-11 rewrote the emulator’s ZCull implementation to improve scheduling efficiency and this has resulted in improved performance across numerous PS3 titles. KD-11 also introduced a new ‘sync’ setting, and while this particular setting shouldn’t be used for most titles as it results in lower performance, a limited number of games do run better with the setting enabled.

For instance, Metal Gear Solid 4 performance has been greatly improved with framerates now going up as high as 54fps on some occasions. God of War 3 performance has also been improved and performance gains in the original Red Dead Redemption can also be experienced through new sync setting.

Even with this new setting disabled, KD-11’s recent ZCull rewrite allows for improved performance across the board. Performance in several titles has been slightly improved, including Ratchet and Clank Future: A Crack in Time, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune and Skate 2 & 3. In addition, there’s a notable performance boost in WipEout HD.

Check out the new video showing off these games down below:

RPCS3 can be downloaded from the emulator’s official website right here. Be sure to read the quickstart to get you started.