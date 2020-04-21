Death Stranding PC Has Been Delayed to July 14 Due to COVID-19 Remote Work Measures

Death Stranding PC has been delayed to July 14 due to the temporary closure of Kojima Productions amidst the COVID-19 measures.

Hideo Kojima’s development announced the delay via Twitter just now. “Following the temporary closure of KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, we have had to delay the PC launch of DEATH STRANDING to July 14, 2020, to allow more development time amidst the current work-from-home orders in place”, the tweet reads. “Thank you all for your patience and continued support!”

Kojima Productions Closes Office Floor Temporarily After an Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19; Safeguard Precautions Enacted

Last month, Kojima Productions announced that it would be temporarily closing its office floor after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, employees of the studio have been working remotely as a safety precaution.

“We are working closely with public health authorities and they have informed us that since this employee was not in the office at the time of symptoms onset, all other KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS employees are not considered “close contacts”, meaning that it is not mandatory to close the office", the development studio said last month.

Death Stranding PC was initially slated for a release on the 2nd of June, but this delay will push the PC version back little more than a month.

Over the past month, several titles have been delayed due to COVID-19, including the highly-anticipated The Last of Us Part II and Wasteland 3. Whereas the latter has received a new release date this August, Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us sequel has been delayed indefinitely, although the studio’s Vice President, Neil Druckmann, did say that they plan to release the title as soon as possible.

The good news is, we're nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs. However, even with us finishing the game, we are faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.