The rumored extended edition of Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding for both PS5 and PS4 has been ready for quite some time now and is expected to be announced soon, an insider has said.

Earlier this year we reported that an extended edition of Death Stranding for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 should be on its way. Although not officially confirmed by either Sony or Kojima Productions in any way, this version is said to pack new story content as well. At least, that’s what reputable ResetEra insider ‘Navtra’ said back in January of this year.

Unfortunately, to date, we’re still waiting for Sony and Kojima to announce these extended PS5 and PS4 versions of the game. From the looks of it, with the above-mentioned rumor making its way around the web, we weren’t the only ones expecting it to be announced during last week’s PlayStation State of Play broadcast – in a different thread on the ResetEra forums, ‘Navtra’ writes to have fully expected an announcement last week as the extended version of the game has been “ready and done” for quite some time now. The same applies to the rumored new Life is Strange installment, which is said to be titled Life is Strange: True Colors.

As again pointed out by the insider, an announcement should follow shortly.

“Who knows? It has been ready and done for a while now, though”, ‘Navtra’ wrote on the ResetEra forums when asked about it. “Genuinely expected it to be revealed today. Same goes for LiS: True Colors.”

“I'd give it one more month maybe.”

As with all rumors, please take the information above with a grain of salt for now. 'Navtra', however, has proven to be quite reliable in the past when it comes to PlayStation-related information.

Death Stranding was released for PlayStation 4 back in 2019. Hideo Kojima's game was later also released on PC.