The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR Pre-Orders Being Refunded Following Delay

Last week Sony delayed both The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR due to “logistical” issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. No new release dates were revealed for either game, but many held out hope that perhaps it would just be a brief setback or maybe Sony would change their minds and still release the games digitally. Well, apparently that’s not happening, as refunds are now being offered to those who pre-ordered TLOU2 and Iron Man VR.

Those who have pre-ordered either The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR digitally will be automatically receiving refunds…

SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. If you have pre ordered these games you will automatically receive a refund in the next few days so you don’t need to contact us.

So, when might we finally see these games, particularly the much-anticipated The Last of Us Part II, launch? That’s impossible to say for certain, as the pandemic is setting the timetable, but according to Naughty Dog the game is basically finished, so hopefully they can get it out quickly once a suitable window opens up.

The good news is, we're nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II. We are in the midst of fixing our final bugs. However, even with us finishing the game, we are faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn't launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we're doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.

What do you think? When will The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR end up launching?