Norman Reedus: I Believe Death Stranding 2 Is Currently Being Negotiated

Death Stranding lead actor Norman Reedus believes that a second installment in the series is happening and that negotiations are currently underway.

The popular Walking Dead actor, who portrayed the game’s protagonist, Sam Porter Bridges, said as much in an interview with Brazilian entertainment site Adorocinema (IGN Brazil’s partner site) about the 11th Walking Dead season.

"I think we're doing a second Death Stranding," Reedus told the interviewer of the entertainment outlet. [The game] is in negotiations now. So... Yay!", he added.

A second installment in the series from creator Hideo Kojima hasn’t officially been confirmed, but back in December of 2019, Kojima said that if he would do a sequel with Reedus, he would start from scratch.

Kojima’s studio, Kojima Productions, began development on Death Stranding, the studio’s first IP, back in 2015. The title was released four years later for PlayStation 4 on November 8th, 2019. A PC version of Kojima’s action-adventure was released last year. A PS5 version of the game, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, is slated for a release next month on September 24. This Director’s Cut will pack additional content alongside enhanced gameplay features, and PS5-specific features, including DualSense support with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, two graphical modes, and more.