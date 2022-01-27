Death Stranding Director’s Cut Gets a PC Release Date, Existing Owners Can Upgrade for $10

Earlier this month it was revealed that Death Stranding Director’s Cut was making the jump to PC, and now the game has locked down a late March release date. Publisher 505 Games has also revealed an upgrade scheme that will allow owners of the original PC version of Death Stranding to grab the Director’s Cut for only $10. The original PC version of Death Stranding is currently on sale as part of Steam (70% off) and Epic’s (65% off) Lunar Sales, so with the upgrade deal, you should be able to get Death Stranding Director’s Cut for significantly less than the standard $40 that 505 will be asking for it.

In addition to all the new content included in the PS5 version of Death Stranding Director’s Cut, PC players will also get a variety of other exclusive features, including support for Intel’s XeSS AI-powered upscaling tech. Get the full rundown, below.

As legendary porter Sam Bridges, roam the remnants of an America ravaged by the Death Stranding, a phenomenon rife with mysterious explosions and supernatural events. Deliver hope on a journey westwards and defy humanity’s extinction. The definitive Director’s Cut enriches the groundbreaking adventure with an expanded storyline, new stealth missions, combat abilities, equippable items, buildable structures, cosmetic options, and much more. Death Stranding Director’s Cut on PC enhances the groundbreaking title with higher frame rates, ultrawide monitor support, and a stunning photo mode. Thanks to the power of Intel’s new Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) graphics technology recently revealed at CES 2022, Death Stranding has never looked more hauntingly beautiful. Navigate a fractured world as Sam Bridges on a treacherous journey to reunite America, complete with an expanded storyline, new stealth missions, combat abilities and more.

Here are the PC requirements for Death Stranding Director’s Cut…

Minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 4 GB or AMD Radeon RX 560 4 GB

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-3770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon RX 590

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 80 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX compatible

Additional Notes: AVX instruction set required

Death Stranding Director’s Cut is available now on PS5 and launches on PC (via both Steam and the Epic Games Store) on March 30.