Kojima Productions Closes Office Floor Temporarily After an Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19; Safeguard Precautions Enacted

Hideo Kojima’s development studio, Kojima Productions, will temporarily close its office floor after an employee has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The studio behind Death Stranding took to Twitter to announce that it has enacted safeguard precautions to safeguard the well-being and health of its employees and broader community.

According to the statements from Kojima Productions, the positive-tested employee has been at home from March 20 and wasn’t at the office when symptoms began.

“The employee has been at home from March 20th and as such has not entered the office since then. During that time, the employee underwent a PCR test, which returned a positive result today”, the statement reads.

“We are working closely with public health authorities and they have informed us that since this employee was not in the office at the time of symptoms onset, all other KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS employees are not considered “close contacts”, meaning that it is not mandatory to close the office.”

The following precautions will be taken by the studio:

Temporarily close the office floor

Sanitize all office facilities

All working staff will now work remotely

Supervise and support for the health condition of all staff

If needed, additional safety precautions will be enacted to prevent further spread of the virus.