Wasteland 3 Has Been Delayed Again Due to COVID-19

We all knew it was bound to happen, with many companies preparing fans for the possibility, but we now have one of our first major game delays due to COVID-19. Like many, Wasteland 3 developer InXile Entertainment have begun working from home, and are now admitting this has presented “logistical challenges” that will require another delay for the long-awaited RPG. You can check out the full message InXile Entertainment studio head Brian Fargo, below.

We have an important update on Wasteland 3’s release date. pic.twitter.com/hiX1CygcUk — Wasteland ☢️ (@Wasteland) March 31, 2020

Just in case you can’t see the above tweet for whatever reason:

As with most companies, we moved to a work-from-home environment some weeks ago, and that's of course introduced new challenges that many of us throughout the world have been learning to manage. We've been excited to see the Wasteland 3 Beta so well received, but the reality is that with these new logistical challenges our release was going to be impacted. We're in a great position with both Microsoft and Deep Silver supporting our desire to ensure the game launches in the best possible circumstances, and to add a few extra months to ensure this is a stellar product on day one. With that, Wasteland 3's new release date is August 28, 2020. That’s time we're putting into acting on Beta feedback and suggestions, optimizations, polishing and refinements, and making sure we have an awesome co-op experience. We're pouring our hearts into this game, and the last thing we want is to have anything but an amazing launch for a product we truly believe in. We appreciate everyone's excitement and continued support as we put a few more months into ensuring that on launch day Wasteland 3 is the experience you've been waiting for.

Wasteland 3 is coming to PC, Xbox One, and PS4 on its new release date of August 28. Want to know more about the game? You can check out Wccftech’s hands-on impressions, right here.