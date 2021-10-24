Corsair, AORUS & ASGARD Gaming & Overclocking-Ready DDR5 Memory Kits Pictured
With just a week left in the launch, more DDR5 memory kits have been pictured from various manufacturers including Corsair, AORUS, & ASGARD.
Upcoming DDR5 Memory Kits & Modules From Corsair, AORUS & ASGARD Pictured
Starting with Corsair, we now get a better look at their stealthy black Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 series memory modules which look fantastic. The boxed pictures discovered by Momomo show us a 32 GB kit (16 GB x 2) which features speeds of up to 5200 Mbps and timings of CL 38-38-38-84 at 1.25V. There would be faster-clocked kits from Corsair too but we have to wait for official announcement before we can reveal those specs.
Corsair DDR5 Dominator Platinum RGB Memory Kit (Image Credits: Momomo_US):
. The new memory kits feature a dual-tone color palette which includes a matte black look for the heat sink & a skin-tine color on the top with the AORUS branding. According to the details, the kit will come in up to 32 GB (16 GB x 2) capacities and feature speeds of 5200 Mbps. The memory will feature full support for Intel XMP 3.0. Other details such as timings and pricing are under wraps till full unveil next week.
AORUS DDR5 Memory Kit (Image Credits: Videocardz):
Lastly, we have ASGARD who was one of the first to unveil their standard DDR5 kits a few months back and have now listed their AERIS RGB DDR5 series memory kits at JD. The kit comes in up to 32 GB capacities too (16 GB x 2) and with standard CL40-40-40-77 timings. The kit is currently listed at a special promo price of 1999 RMB (313 USD) till 11th November after which it will be priced at the standard 2199 RMB price (345 USD). The memory modules feature a black and gold aesthetic with a large RGB diffuser running on the top.
ASGARD DDR5 AERIS RGB Memory Kit (Image Credits: JD):
Following are all DDR5 kits that we have seen so far announced:
- G.Skill Trident Z5 DDR5 Memory Kits
- G.Skill Ripjaws S5 DDR5 Memory Kits
- GeIL Polaris RGB DDR5 Memory Kits
- TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 Memory Kits
- TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5 Memory Kits
- TeamGroup Elite Series DDR5 Memory Kits
- PNY Performance DDR5 Memory Kits
- ADATA XPG CASTER DDR5 Memory Kits
- V-Color DDR5 RGB Memory Kits
- ZADAK SPARK DDR5 Memory Kits
- Kingston Fury DDR5 Series Memory Kits
- ASGARD DDR5 Memory Kits
Intel's Alder Lake Desktop CPUs will feature both DDR5 and DDR4 memory controllers and 600-series motherboards will also come with DDR5/DDR4 specific options. High-end motherboards will retain DDR5 while the more mainstream offerings will open up DDR4 support too. The Intel Alder Lake CPU lineup is expected to launch in November along with the respective Z690 platform and DDR5 memory kits.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter