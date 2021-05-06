Kingston Readies DDR5 Memory Modules With Overclocking Support, Shipping in Q3 2021

Kingston is the latest memory manufacturer to announce the development of its DDR5 memory and more specifically, memory modules with overclocking support.

The memory manufacturer revealed that it has started the development of overclocking-ready DDR5 memory modules and has already sent out the first samples to motherboard partners (ASUS, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock, etc). The Kingston DDR5 memory modules are designed in compliance with XMP profiles but also opened up motherboard partners to allow manual adjustments to the PMIC (Power Management Integrated Circuit) beyond 1.1V. Following is the press release from Kingston:

Kingston Technology DDR5 Overclockable Modules One Step Closer to Reaching Market Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced it has sent overclockable DDR5 modules to its motherboard partners to begin qualification on the next-generation memory platform. Kingston engineered its DDR5 modules with a preset XMP profile, but also enabled our motherboard partners to manually adjust the power management integrated circuit (PMIC) beyond the 1.1V DDR5 spec, thus allowing maximum flexibility to overclock. Kingston expects to ship its DDR5 solutions in Q3.

As stated above, the overclocked kits are expected to feature much faster speeds and tighter timings with the help of binned DDR5 DRAM ICs. There will also be faster memory modules in the future with other manufacturers reporting speeds of over 10,000 MHz in the research phase. We are expected to get 32, 64 and up to 128 GB memory capacities this year with speeds between 4800 MHz and 5600 MHz. TeamGroup previously reported that the voltages on DDR5 memory can be pushed up to 2.6V with LN2 cooling.

DDR5 memory is expected to bring over twice the performance increase over DDR4 as seen in the previously leaked benchmarks. We have already seen DDR4 hitting speeds of over 7 GHz with OC so 10 GHz doesn't sound like a big deal for the next-gen memory as SK Hynix and Micron deliver faster DRAM chips to vendors.