TEAMGROUP Officially Launches ELITE Series DDR5 Memory Kits, 32 GB & 4800 MHz Starting at $399.99 US

TEAMGROUP has officially launched its first DDR5 memory kit, the ELITE DDR5 U-DIMM series. The memory kit is ready for next-generation DRAM platforms which will support the new standard and offer increased capacities and transfer speeds versus DDR4 memory.

TEAMGROUP DDR5 ELITE Series Memory Launched, 32 GB Kit at 4800 MHz For $399.99 US

The TEAMGROUP DDR5 ELITE series is going to be the base variant in the company's DDR5 lineup moving forward. The kit is expected to be available worldwide by the end of June & the beginning of July (some regions).

XPG Shows Off Next-Gen DDR5 CASTER RGB Memory Modules, Up To 32 GB Capacities & 7400 MHz Speeds

The product page for the TEAMGROUP DDR5 ELITE series lists down 16 GB capacity per module, 4800 MHz transfer speeds, and twice the number of memory banks compared to DDR4. The DDR5 memory module will also operate at an ultra-low voltage of 1.1V. The DDR5 memory modules also feature on-die ECC support PMIC (Power Management IC) which increases efficiency. From the renders, it can be seen that the Elite series DDR5 memory is very basic, featuring a black PCB and no heatsink.











The memory module is applicable for Intel 600 series motherboards with DDR5 compatibility. TEAMGROUP's DDR5 will be available globally at the end of June and the initial product launch will be hitting the shelves at Amazon US, Newegg, Amazon Japan, and various major EC platforms in Europe. Gamers, get ready for the first taste of the next generation and embrace the glory of the new DDR5 era with TEAMGROUP.

TeamGroup's gaming division, T-Force, already confirmed that they are developing next-gen DDR5 memory modules with overclocking support. According to T-Force, the company has shipped out the first memory samples to major motherboard partners such as Gigabyte, MSI, ASRock, & ASUS for validation on their upcoming products.

Some features of TeamGroup's Elite series memory include:

Frequency : 4800

Latency : CL40-40-40-77

Capacity : 32GB(16Gx2)

Data Transfer Bandwidth : 38,400 MB/s(PC5 38400)

Voltage : 1.1V

T-Force also states that DDR5 memory has far greater room for voltage adjustment when it comes to overclocking support. This is primarily due to the upgraded power management ICs (PMIC) that allows for voltages over 2.6V. It is also detailed that existing DDR4 memory modules handled their voltage conversion through the motherboard but that changes with DDR5. The components that are required for the voltage conversion are now moved over to the memory DIMM itself, reducing voltage wear and noise generation while simultaneously offering increased room for overclocking. You can check out more detailed specifications of next-gen consumer memory over here.

As for pricing, the 32 GB kit which comprises two 16 GB DDR5 memory modules will be priced at $399.99 US. Prices for 4000 MHz (32 GB) kits are around $299-$399 US so it's pretty much in line with what you would expect of such speeds. The first mainstream platforms to make use of these memory kits are expected to launch in Q4 2021.