PNY Intros Performance DDR5-4800 Desktop Memory Kits, Overclock-Ready & High-End XLR8 Kits Coming Soon

PNY has announced its brand new performance series DDR5-4800 memory kits which will be aimed at the next-generation platforms from Intel and AMD.

The company has reported that its first memory kit, the DDR5-4800, will be part of its performance lineup. The memory kit will comply with the JEDEC standard, delivering 4800 Mbps transfer speeds with CL40 timings and a maximum capacity of 16 GB per DDR5 module. The kits will be available in ultra-low voltages rated at 1.1V and will feature on-die ECC support.

According to PNY, the company will be shipping its performance series DDR5 kits to partners while the gaming-oriented XLR8 series will be shipping to various motherboard manufacturers in Q3 '21 for performance and compatibility evaluation. The XLR8 memory modules are expected to be mass produced in Q4 2021 and will be available at leading retailers in the same quarter.

The launch is being aligned with Intel's Alder Lake 12th Gen Core CPUs which launch in the same quarter. The higher-end XLR8 DDR5 memory will feature higher frequencies & will include models with aggressive out-of-the-box overclocking capabilities. While the performance series don't have any heatsinks, the XLR8 DDR5 memory will feature stylish heat spreaders along with illumination through RGB LEDs.

“The DRAM industry is on the verge of an important transition from today’s DDR4 to the higher-performance DDR5 interface,” said Jim Handy, memory industry analyst at Objective Analysis. “Through this announcement, PNY is clearly showing that it wants to be in the lead during this transition.” Statement from the Product Development Team “We’re excited to add cutting-edge DDR5 technology to our product portfolio. While we are launching our first DDR5 memory models in the Performance line, we will also be supporting gamers, content creators, and enthusiasts in their on-going quest for PC performance, by launching models under our XLR8 Gaming brand. These models will feature higher frequency speeds and will include models with aggressive out-of-the-box overclocking, stylish heat spreaders and RGB illumination.” via PNY

Product Availability

PNY XLR8 Gaming DDR5 4800MHz Desktop Memory will be available for compatibility testing with various motherboard manufacturers in the third quarter of 2021, and the company expects the modules to enter mass production in the fourth quarter of 2021, with availability at Amazon, Best Buy.com, and www.pny.com.