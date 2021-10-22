G.Skill Unveils Ripjaws S5 Low-Profile DDR5 Memory Kits, Up To DDR5-6000 Speeds & 32 GB Capacities

Following the launch of its Trident Z5 high-end memory series, G.Skill has now unveiled its low-profile Ripjaws S5 DDR5 memory kits. The new memory kits come in a range of configurations, carrying speeds of up to 6000 Mbps and capacities of up to 32 GB.

G.Skill Unveils Its Low-Profile S5 DDR5 Memory Kits With Speeds of Up To 6000 Mbps & 32 GB Capacities

Press Release: G.SKILL is announcing the Ripjaws S5 series, an all-new low-profile, high-performance DDR5 memory kit designed for the latest DDR5-enabled platform. Each Ripjaws S5 is created with hand-screened high-performance memory ICs that have undergone strict G.SKILL performance testing to provide the best performance, compatibility, and stability.

Available in matte black or matte white, the design of Ripjaws S5 is an ideal match for any PC builds for gamers, enthusiasts, and modders who are looking for the perfect trinity of speed, capacity, and style.

Experience Exceptional Performance

Built upon decades of experience in developing high-performance memory, the G.SKILL Ripjaws S5 DDR5 memory series is engineered with high-quality hand-screened ICs, designed for high-speed performance, and tested for compatibility across a wide range of DDR5-enabled motherboards. At launch, Ripjaws S5 is available up to DDR5-6000 memory speed, making this the ideal choice for experiencing the high-performance of next-gen DDR5 memory.

Super-Speed in Style

The next-gen Ripjaws S5 series adopts a minimalistic chromatic design inspired by classic racing stripes and grills, available in matte black or matte white to match a wide variety of PC build themes.

33mm Low-Profile Design

Featuring a low-profile height of just 33mm, the Ripjaws S5 memory is an ideal choice for compact mini-ITX builds or systems with large CPU coolers.

Unlocking Higher Capacity with DDR5 Memory

DDR5 memory is designed to support increased module capacity, starting from 16GB per module and up to 128GB per module. This unlocks higher capacity limitations for a smoother workflow on demanding workloads, such as content creation, video editing, animation rendering, and scientific computing.

Availability & Specifications

These high-speed memory specifications will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in November 2021. For a list of specifications, please see the table below.