ADATA Unveils XPG DDR5-12600 Overclocking Ready & DDR5-8400 Memory Kits With Up To 64 GB Capacities, Coming Later This Year

During its Xtreme Innovation event, ADATA & its gaming brand, XPG, unveiled a host of new products including the next-generation DDR5 memory which is coming later this year, offering insane transfer speeds with overclocking support and more.

ADATA XPG DDR5-12600 & DDR5-8400 Memory Unveiled, Overclocking Support & Launching Later This Year

ADATA has announced that it will actually be splitting its DDR5 memory lineup into two categories. One will be aimed at standard consumers and offer speeds of up to 8400 MT/s which is up to 164% faster than existing DDR4 memory. The modules will operate at 1.1V and feature capacities of up to 64 GB.

ASUS ROG & XPG Joins Hands To Offer The First Anime-Inspired DDR4 Gaming Memory





The ADATA XPG lineup on the other hand is more interesting since it's aimed at enthusiasts and overclockers. ADATA has promised DDR5 transfer speeds of up to 12600 MT/s and based on what the company has shown, we can expect twice the capacity compared to DDR4 (32 GB vs 16 GB) & voltages between 1.1V-1.6V with on-die ECC support. The faster memory options won't be available for purchase till later this year so we should expect the standard DDR5-8400 modules for the Intel Alder Lake CPU platform first.





ADATA XPG has already shown off its DDR5 CASTER memory which will come in both RGB and non-RGB flavors. The modules are rated at 7400 MT/s with up to 32 GB capacities though the company has also confirmed 8400 MT/s speeds with up to 64 GB capacities. Expect more information on overclocking and gaming DDR5 memory kits in the second half of 2021 along with pricing and availability information. As for complete DDR5 memory specs, you can check out our detailed article over here.





In addition to the DDR5 memory announcements, ADATA & XPG also announced a host of new products which include PCIe Gen 4 and USB 4 based flash products, their new gaming laptops & new gaming peripherals.