G.Skill Unveils Its Flagship Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 Memory Series – Up To DDR5-6400 CL36 Using Samsung DRAM, New Dual-Texture Heatspreader

G.Skill has officially unveiled its next-generation Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 series memory kits which feature some insane specifications. The memory modules also rock a brand new look and come with both RGB and non-RGB flavors.

Press Release: G.SKILL announced the newest extreme performance DDR5 memory, the Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 series, tailor-made for the upcoming next-gen Intel platform. Designed for flagship performance and engineered with high-quality, hand-screened memory ICs, the Trident Z5 family DDR5 memory kits will launch at speeds up to DDR5-6400.

At the peak of the memory specification stack stands the ultra-low-latency DDR5-6400 CL36-36-36-76 16GBx2 memory kit, constructed with high-performance Samsung DDR5 memory ICs.

DDR5-6400 CL36 16GBx2 - Ultimate Performance Built with Samsung DDR5 IC

The G.SKILL Trident name is widely known for its amazing overclocking prowess, and the Trident Z5 for the DDR5 generation is no exception. Among the extreme performance memory specifications, the Trident Z5 family will include the incredibly low-latency specification of DDR5-6400 CL36-36-36-76 16GBx2, created with high-quality Samsung DDR5 ICs and best-in-class components. Compared to the standard DDR5-4800 CL40, the vast increase in frequency speed and tighter latency pushes DDR5 performance to new heights. See below for a screenshot of the memory kit validation:

Blazing-Fast DDR5 Extreme Performance

Ushering in a new era of memory performance, DDR5 memory introduces unparalleled data transfer speeds compared to the previous generation. At speeds up to DDR5-6400, the Trident Z5 family memory kits are engineered with high-quality, hand-screened DDR5 ICs to achieve extreme memory performance. The Trident Z5 RGB and Trident Z5 series DDR5 memory kits are the ultimate choices for experiencing ultra-high performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms.

Premium Dual-Texture Heatspreader Design

The all-new Trident Z5 family incorporates hypercar elements into the iconic Trident heat spreader design, creating a sleek and futuristic exterior. Featuring a black brushed aluminum strip inset into a smooth metallic silver or powdered matte black body, and topped with a sleek piano black top bar on the Trident Z5 series or a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting on the Trident Z5 RGB series, the Trident Z5 family memory kits are ideal for any PC build themes.

Luminous RGB Lighting

Trident Z5 RGB series features a completely redesigned RGB light bar with hypercar-like design elements for a sleeker and streamlined appearance. Customize the RGB lighting and enable lighting effects via the G.SKILL Trident Z Lighting Control software, or sync the module lighting with other system components through supported third-party motherboard software.







Revolutionary DDR5 Performance & Power Management

Designed to fully utilize the faster frequency speed and boost data transfer rate, each DDR5 IC is implemented with twice the amount of banks and bank groups, as well as a doubled burst length, at 32 banks across 8 banks with a burst length of 16. Combined with a module layout comprised of two 32-bit sub-channels, DDR5 memory is capable of delivering more data than DDR4.

Additionally, memory modules are built with an onboard PMIC (power management integrated circuit) chip, allowing better granular power control and more reliable power delivery to improve signal integrity at high-frequency speeds. Ultimately, ensuring the highest level of system stability for gaming and for work.

Availability & Specifications

Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kits will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners by November 2021. See below for a table of memory specifications available at launch for the Trident Z5 family.