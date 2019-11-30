Black Friday Offers Asus ROG Phone 2, Asus Zenfone 6 at Insane Discount – Get it Now!

Black Friday sale is on and we have got some pretty exciting deals for all of you to check out. That's right, get your hands on the Asus ROG Phone 2 and Asus Zenfone 6 at an amazing discount for a limited time only. Let's dive in to see some more details on the Black Friday discount and how you can avail it.

Get the Asus ROG Phone 2 and Asus Zenfone 6 at an Extremely Low This Black Friday

Take note that the Black Friday discount on Asus ROG Phone 2 and Asus Zenfone 6 is available for a limited time only. This means that the discount will revert to its original model soon. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Asus ROG Phone 2

Asus ROG Phone 2 is available as part of our Black Friday discount for a limited time. It features the latest Snapdragon 855 Plus coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity, In addition, it also features a 120Hz refresh rate display that will ensure you get the best gaming experience. The design is aggressive and the build quality is amazing.

If you're up for it, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is available at a 25 percent discount, this makes the price come down to just $518.99. Use the code: GBROG2345678. Head over to this link to get it.

Asus Zenfone 6

Asus Zenfone 6 is another great addition with a unique design with a flip camera mechanism. This is to play well with the all-screen design approach as the rear camera is also your front-facing camera. It is powered by the latest Snapdragon 855 chipset conjoined with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. We have two color options available so get the one that best fits you.

Get the Asus Zenfone 6 in Black color at a discounted price of $539.99. Use the code: GBMPOUZF6. Head over to this link to get it.

Get the Asus Zenfone 6 in Silver color at a discounted price of $519.99. Use the code: GBZF6SLIV. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our Black Friday discount on Asus smartphones. Be sure to order your share as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the discount would return to its original model. Take note that both smartphones feature Google Play support and all services associated with it.

You might also like:

Which model are you looking to get? Sound off in the comments, we would love to hear it from you.