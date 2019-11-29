Black Friday Discount Offers Alfawsie P2 HEPA Smart Air Purifier with WiFi for Just $62.99

This Black Friday we are offering a range of consumer electronics that might entice you. This time around we have a limited time offer for the Alfawise P2 HEPA Smart Air Purifier. If you're interested in getting it, it is available for a limited time only. Let's dive in to see some more details on the product and how you can avail the discount.

Alfawise P2 HEPA Air Purifier Available at Discount this Black Friday - Get It Now!

Before we head over to the list, take note that the discount on the Alfawise P2 HEPA Smart Air Purifier is only available for a limited time. This means that the discount will revert to its original model soon. So be sure to act fast and order your share as soon as you can.

Get the Alfawise P2 HEPA Smart Air Purifier at Just $62.99

We all need a smart purifier in our homes because of the obvious reasons. This specific model features app control with support for Alexa and more. As for the design, the Alfawise P2 HEPA Smart Air Purifier is sleek, elegant and blends well with the furniture. For more details, check out the feature list below.

Main Features

WiFi connection: the air purifier can be controlled by smartphone APP (Smart Life) and AI voice assistant (support Alexa Google home).

3-layer filter system: primary filter + H11 HEPA filter + Activated carbon, very effectively to remove the pollutant in the air.

Touch screen panel: very convenient to operate and read the status of the air purifier.

3 wind speeds: high/low/auto grade for your choice to meet your different needs.

Timer: Not only can set 2h or 4h timer on the P2, but also can set up your timer schedule on the App, no worries about forgetting to turn it off.

Light adjustment: soft and normal light mode makes you comfortable to read it day and night.

15-20㎡ purification area: perfect for bedroom, baby room, living room and study etc.

Super purification capacity: 99.97％ pollutant removal rate + 110m³/h CADR.

Noise reduction motor: provides cozy and quiet sleep environment for you at night. 35W rated power, 0.84 KWH daily consumption.

Alfawise P2 HEPA Smart Air Purifier is available at a massive discount of 18 percent, which drops the price down to just $62.99. Use the code: Y54X4643FHP to avail the discount. Head over to this link to get it.

This is all for now, folks. Be sure to place an order as soon as you can. If you fail to do so, the discount would revert to its original form.

Are you willing to get the Alfawise P2 HEPA Smart Air Purifier? Share your views on this year's Black Friday discounts in the comments.