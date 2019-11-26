Black Friday 2019 Discounts AirPods Pro to $234.98 [Was $249]

Looking to save some money on the brand new AirPods Pro? Black Friday 2019 has the deal for you.

Pick up the Brand New AirPods Pro for a Price of Just $234.98 for Black Friday 2019

There's always a certain charm about picking up an Apple product at a discount. It kinda makes you feel invincible. So, if that's what you want to feel like today - invincible - then you can save $15 on the brand new AirPods Pro truly wireless earphones from Apple.

The new AirPods Pro features an all-new design that come with multiple ear tips for a far better fit than before. The charging case has been redesigned too and features wireless charging. But the real party trick here is the added noise cancelling, allowing you to block the outside world for a truly immersive music experience. There's also a new transparency mode that lets in sounds so you are perfectly aware of what is going on around you.

Interested in the deal? Then don't waste time and pick it up from the link below.

Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $249, now just $234.98

