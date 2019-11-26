Black Friday 2019 Discounts AirPods Pro to $234.98 [Was $249]
Looking to save some money on the brand new AirPods Pro? Black Friday 2019 has the deal for you.
Pick up the Brand New AirPods Pro for a Price of Just $234.98 for Black Friday 2019
There's always a certain charm about picking up an Apple product at a discount. It kinda makes you feel invincible. So, if that's what you want to feel like today - invincible - then you can save $15 on the brand new AirPods Pro truly wireless earphones from Apple.
The new AirPods Pro features an all-new design that come with multiple ear tips for a far better fit than before. The charging case has been redesigned too and features wireless charging. But the real party trick here is the added noise cancelling, allowing you to block the outside world for a truly immersive music experience. There's also a new transparency mode that lets in sounds so you are perfectly aware of what is going on around you.
Interested in the deal? Then don't waste time and pick it up from the link below.
Buy Apple AirPods Pro - Was $249, now just $234.98
More deals? More deals! Check them out below:
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Wemo Mini Smart Plug Discounted to $15.99 [Was $34.99]
- Enjoy 4K HDR Content on a Large 55-inch Hisense LED TV for Less Than $250
- ZTE’s Axon 10 Pro Is One of the Best Price-to-Performance Snapdragon 855 Flagships to Get in This Black Friday Deal
- Black Friday 2019 Deal: Insignia Fire TV Edition LED TV for Just $99.99 [You Save $70]
- Save Big on Amazon Fire Tablets this Black Friday 2019 – Deals from Just $29.99
- Razer Phone 2 Discounted to $299 for Black Friday Week, Was $799 [Limited Stock Only]
- Apple Black Friday 2019 Deal: AirPods 2 for Just $134, Was $159
- 10.2-inch iPad 7 Hits $249.99 on Amazon and We’re Going Crazy Over it [Black Friday Week Deal]
- Crazy Black Friday Deal: Echo Dot for $34.99, Buy 3 for Just $21 Apiece