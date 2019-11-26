Black Friday 2019 Deal: DJI Mavic 2 Pro with Hasselblad Camera $350 Off

Just for Black Friday 2019, DJI is offering the Mavic 2 Pro drone with an amazing $350 discount, bringing the price down to $1,379.

Own the Skies with the DJI Mavic 2 Pro at a Wonderful Discount for Black Friday 2019 Only

For its price, the Mavic 2 Pro is the best consumer drone you can buy right now. Thanks to its 1-inch sensor Hasselblad camera, you can pull out details in photos and videos which just isn't possible with any other drone option out there. But the entire kit comes with a staggering price tag attached.

Thankfully, for a limited time only, you can grab the DJI Mavic 2 Pro for a price of just $1,379, which is $350 off the usual MSRP. In fact, for that price, you're actually getting a lot of drone. A drone that packs one of the best cameras around. A drone that flies for 31 minutes and happens to be one of the quietest too. There are tons of features which I can keep on talking about. But the point is, this drone is awesome and if you were saving up to get this bad boy, then Black Friday 2019 has answered all your prayers.

Buy DJI Mavic 2 Pro Drone Quadcopter with Hasselblad Camera HDR Video UAV Adjustable Aperture 20MP 1" CMOS Sensor - Was $1,729, now just $1,379

