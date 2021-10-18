Apple’s Online Store Goes Down Ahead ‘Unleashed’ Event Later Today

We are only hours away from the M1X MacBook Pro launch. Ahead of the 'Unleashed' event, Apple's online store has gone down. We are also expecting the company to announce the highly hyped AirPods 3 and the new Mac mini. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple's Online Store Goes Down Ahead of Its 'Unleashed' Event

As mentioned earlier, Apple's online store has gone down ahead of the M1X MacBook Pro launch. The company is potentially making changes to its store to add new products. The new MacBook Pro models will be the main highlight of the event. The devices will be powered by Apple's next-gen chips enclosed in a brand new design.

Apple Plans to Hide the Notch on the M1X MacBook Pro With a Wallpaper

We are expecting the M1X MacBook Pro models to feature a 120Hz mini-LED display, no Touch Bar, and a notch, according to the latest rumors. There will be two models of the MacBook Pro - 14-inch and 16-inch. Other than the new M1X MacBook Pro models. we are also expecting AirPods 3 with an updated design. If the AirPods are announced, they will adopt the design language of the AirPods Pro with a shorter stem.

Apple will start the event later today at 10:00 AM PDT. If you are not sure when the event will begin in your local timezone, check out the event start time in your region. We will be covering the event live, so be sure to stick around. Also, share your expectations with us in the comments.