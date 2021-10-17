Apple is all set to host an event on Monday, October 18 and we are expecting the company to announce its highly anticipated M1X MacBook Pro models and much more. We are mere hours away from the redesigned MacBook Pro announcement and if you are willing to watch the event live, you should know when the event will start in your local time zone or region of residence. If you are unfamiliar, check out Apple's 'Unleashed' M1X MacBook Pro event start time in your region.

Check Out Apple's 'Unleashed' M1X MacBook Pro Event Start Time in Your Region of Residence or Local Timezone

Apple will be live-streaming the M1X event on Monday, October 18 at 10:00 AM PDT. The company will be announcing the redesigned M1X MacBook Pro models, the new Mac mini, and potentially the AirPods 3 as well. The Unleashed event will be streamed live from Apple Park and even if you are not interested in the products, it is always fun to watch the event as Apple's production is amazing. Check out the table below to check out the Unleashed M1X MacBook Pro event in your local region of residence.

Apple's M1X event live stream is available on YouTube, Apple TV, as well as the company's website. Since a lot of platforms are available, almost anyone can watch the event live in their respective regions. If you are unable to watch the event live, Apple will share the event video on YouTube later on. If you are interested in knowing the Unleashed M1X event start time in your region or local time zone then check out the table embedded below.

The table above shows the list of cities and the time associated with it. All you have to do is note down the time listed next to your region. Once you do that, all you have to do is wait for the clock to hit the aforementioned time and then tune into the live stream. However, if you are can not find your region in the table above, simply head over to the TimeandDate website to check out the entire list. This is all that you have to do in order to know Apple's Unleashed event start time in your local region.

This is all there is to it, folks. We have high hopes for the M1X MacBook Pro models. The new models are expected to come with a new design featuring a mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and potentially a notch as well. Moreover, it is always a possibility that Apple surprises us with something new, so be sure to watch the event. Would you be watching the event live? Let us know in the comments.