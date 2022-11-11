How to Download: Apple Releases New Firmware Update For AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1, AirPods Max, and AirTags

Today, Apple has seen fit to release a new firmware update for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1, and AirPods Max. Additionally, the company has also released its latest firmware update for AirTags. If you happen to own any of the listed products above, you can install the latest firmware updates right now.

Apple Seeds 5B58 FIrmware Version to AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1, and AirPods Max

Apple's latest firmware update for its AirPods lineup is version 5B58, an update from the previous 4E71 firmware. The latter update was released back in May. As for what is new, it is too early to ask as Apple has not made the release notes available at this point. However, the 5B58 update was released for the AirPods Pro 2 last week that included "bug fixes and performance improvements." Apple will update its support page with the latest additions.

If you are willing to install the latest firmware update on your compatible AirPods, there is no clear way of doing so. This is because the update is installed over the air when the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Check out what you should do.

How to Install AirPods Firmware Update

Step 1: Put the AirPods in the case.

Step 2: Connect the AirPods to a power source.

Step 3: Pair the AirPods with an iPhone or an iPad.

This is all that you have to do to download and install the latest firmware update on AirPods. The update will be installed automatically in a short while. If you are not sure if your AirPods are running the latest firmware update, see how you can check.

How to Check AirPods Firmware

Step 1: The first thing that you have to do is connect your AirPods to your iPhone or iPad.

Step 2: Launch the Settings app on your iPhone and navigate to General.

Step 3: Tap on About and then select AirPods.

Step 4: See the number next to "Firmware Version."

AirTags Firmware Update

Other than AirPods, Apple has also released a new AirTags firmware update. The AirTags firmware update comes with a build number 2A24e, updated from 1A301 which was released back in April. Similar to AirPods, Apple has not shared details on what is new in the latest build. You can not force your AirTag to update to the latest version. It will be updated automatically over the air when connected to an iPhone. Make sure that your AirTags are in the range of your iPhone.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.