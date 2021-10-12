Apple’s Upcoming M1X MacBook Pro Models Will Come With a 120Hz mini-LED Display

Today, Apple has seen fit to announce that it will be hosting an "Unleashed" event on Monday, October 18. The event will focus on the company's highly rumored redesigned MacBook Pro models. The new MacBook Pro models are overdue for an upgrade for a long time and we finally have a date in our hands. It is now being reported that Apple's upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Upcoming M1X MacBook Pro Models Might Come WIth a 120Hz ProMotion mini-LED Display But The Inclusion is Not Sure

Apple launched the iPhone 13 series last month and the 'Pro' models come with a new 120Hz ProMotion display. Now. according to analyst Ross Young, the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate. Ross Young also suggested in the Twitter conversation that the 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models will feature a mini-LED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details pertaining to the mini-LED display but rumors related to the 120Hz refresh rate are pretty scarce. Nonetheless, Young says that it is "100% confirmed." Young also stated that Apple will use the same supplier which it had used for the iPad Pro. While the mini-LED display is a must, according to Young, the inclusion of a higher 120Hz refresh rate on the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models is not sure. However, it does appear to be a possibility.

Apple used the ProMotion display on the iPad Pro series for a long time and now the company brought the technology to its iPhone 13 Pro models. Henceforth, it would not be a surprise if Apple did add it to the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models. However, the final word rests with Apple and we will find out for sure when Apple will announce it on October 18. ProMotion display on the iPhone 13 Pro models features a variable refresh rate which can go as low as 10Hz. This contributes to enhanced battery life on the 'Pro' models when compared to the standard iPhone 13. It could turn out to be a big deal if Apple did implement it as it would reap enhanced battery life on the MacBook Pro models as well.

Panel suppliers are the same between the iPad Pro's and MacBook Pro's - LG Display and Sharp. Expecting similar technology - oxide backplanes, miniLED backlights and 120Hz refresh rates. MiniLEDs, 100% confirmed. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

Apple analysts Ming-Chi Kuo and Mark Gurman also coined that the M1X MacBook Pro will come with a mini-LED display but the inclusion of a 120Hz display is not sure. Gurman also states that this year's MacBook upgrade will come with the biggest change implemented since 2016. There will be two size options available - 14-inch and 16-inch. Moreover, MagSafe will also make a return to the MacBook Pro models with no Touch Bar as Apple will stick with the function keys.

Yes, new 14" and 16" MacBook Pro's will have miniLEDs and we believe they will also be 120Hz refresh. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

Apple is also expected to power the device with an M1X chip which will feature 10 cores. Eight of the ten cores will be high-performance cores for system tasks and two efficiency cores for basic tasks. In terms of graphics, the M1X MacBook Pro models will feature 16 or 32-core graphics options with up to 64GB of RAM. The new power will deliver enhanced performance and will be oriented towards 'Pro' users. We will share more details as soon as we have further information on the machines.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple's M1X MacBook will feature a 120Hz ProMotion display? Let us know in the comments.