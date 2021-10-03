M1X MacBook Pro Models Said to Launch Later This Month

Apple is not yet done with its product launches for 2021, and according to the latest info, we should brace ourselves for the M1X MacBook Pro family launch, which is expected to occur later this year.

A Higher-End Mac mini Might Not Be a Part of the Launch Later This Month

The M1X MacBook Pro range recently entered mass production, which only means Apple may be proceeding with an unveiling soon. According to information from Mark Gurman in his newsletter that was reported by MacRumors, the California-based giant normally proceeds with a launch in October, which likely means that we will see the redesigned portable Macs announced shortly.

Apple Releases iOS 15.0.1 for iPhone and iPad with Bug Fixes

However, it is possible Apple does not officially launch the M1X MacBook Pro models until next month, due to component shortages, at least according to a previous Gurman prediction. Then again, given how the shortage has adversely affected numerous tech companies, with even TSMC previously reported to have given priority to Apple over other clients shows the severity of the situation.

This would also explain why the Apple Watch Series 7 was not available to pre-order almost immediately after the conclusion of the iPhone 13 event and why it features the same S6 chip as last year’s Apple Watch Series 6. These portable M1X MacBook Pro models are expected to see the first redesign since 2016, including resembling the iPhone 12 with flatter edges. Apple is also expected to add a wide selection of ports, including bringing back MagSafe, adding HDMI, and a UHS-II SD card reader.

Last but certainly not least, the M1X chipset fueling the new MacBook Pro family is said to be even more powerful than the M1, sporting a 10-core CPU, with the option of a 16, or 32-core GPU. Pricing of the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch variants is not yet available to us, but we will keep our eyes and ears opened for any updates that come our way and let you know, so stay tuned.

News Source: MacRumors