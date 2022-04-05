AirPods Pro 2 to Launch in Second Half of 2022 With No Stem and Enhanced Chip

Apple recently held its Spring event last month where it announced a boatload of new products such as the Mac Studio. The company is not planning to stop and it is looking to announce new products in the coming months. We recently heard that Apple will launch a redesigned MacBook Air model in the second half of this year. Now, a prominent analyst has suggested that Apple's AirPods Pro 2 will launch in the same timeframe. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple to Launch New AirPods Pro 2 in the Second Half of 2022 With No Stem and an Upgraded Chip

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will discontinue the first-gen AirPods Pro after launching the AirPods Pro 2. Originally, Apple announced the AirPods Pro in October of 2019 which makes them almost two and a half years old. The third-generation AirPods have lower demand compared to its previous model. Henceforth, Apple had to cut down orders by at least 30 percent. Henceforth, we have to see how the AirPods Pro 2 will stack against the competition.

Beta 1 of macOS 12.4, watchOS 8.6, tvOS 15.5 Released

The analyst previously stated that the AirPods Pro 2 will feature a "significantly upgraded" wireless chip when compared to the H1 chip. The chip handles audio-related features like ANC and enhancements to battery life. Other than this, Kuo also stated that the upcoming AirPods Pro 2 will bring support for lossless audio on Apple Music.

AirPods 3 orders for 2-3Q22 have been cut by 30%+. Due to the failed product segmentation strategy, demand for AirPods 3 is significantly weaker than for AirPods 2. AirPods Pro may get discontinued after Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to avoid repeating the same mistake. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 5, 2022

On the outside, the AirPods Pro 2 case will feature a tiny speaker to emit sound. This will allow users to easily find the AirPods if they are lost or misplaced. Like the third-generation AirPods, the charging case of the AirPods Pro 2 will feature water resistance capabilities for enhanced durability. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg also previously suggested that Apple has tested a compact design for the AirPods Pro 2. What this means is that the upcoming model of AirPods Pro will feature no stem at all. Kuo also previously stated that Apple will release its new redesigned MacBook Air with an M2 chip in the second half of 2022. If it is true, we can see both devices launching at the same time.

We will share more details on the subject as soon as further information is available. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.