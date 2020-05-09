Apple Watch Series 6 Features to Reportedly Include Detecting Panic Attacks, and Other Mental Health Capabilities

The new Apple Watch Series 6, as well as watchOS 7, will reportedly be focusing on mental health capabilities. This new information comes from Jon Prosser, who is slowly gaining notoriety for providing valuable insight concerning Apple’s next-generation products. One of them was the 2020 13-inch MacBook Pro and now it looks like the technology giant will be looking to launch the Apple Watch Series 5 successor soon.

Prosser Believes the New Features ‘Might Arrive Next Year’; Earlier Reports Pegged the Apple Watch Series 6 Launch in Late 2020

Jon Prosser believes Apple wants to bring a slew of features to the Apple Watch Series 6, which is rumored to arrive later this year, possibly alongside the iPhone 12 lineup. As mentioned above, one of them will be detecting panic attacks, and according to MacRumors, which got hold of what was being talked about in the podcast, provides the following details below.

“What their biggest focus on is right now and I hope it comes this year, it might come next year, but I hope it's coming to WWDC is mental health capabilities. Where they can take the oxygen levels in your blood with your heart rate and determine if you're hyperventilating. They can identify a panic attack before it happens and warn you on your watch. Especially if you're driving, they'll ask you to pull over and they'll offer breathing exercises once you get pulled over.”

Though the Apple Watch Series 6 will reportedly arrive later this year, there’s no telling if the panic detecting feature will be supported by it or not. Prosser says he hopes for a WWDC 2020 unveiling, which Apple says will be held on June 22. In addition to mental health capabilities, the Apple Watch Series 6 will apparently have support for Touch ID, sleep tracking, as well as Wi-Fi 6. There was also a blood oxygen level detection feature leaked in an iOS 14 code snippet, so it’s highly likely we’ll hear more about this later in the year.

The Apple Watch has been a godsend for a lot of wearers, with numerous stories previously detailing how the device managed to detect a heart condition beforehand, allowing people to take necessary steps. The latest story was of an 80-year old woman whose heart condition couldn’t be identified using the hospital’s specialized equipment, but it was detected by the Apple Watch.

This is all thanks to the ECG feature incorporated in the latest models, and that only leaves room for additional possibilities in the near future.

Source: Geared Up Podcast