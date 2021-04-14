Apple Launches a New Study to Find if Apple Watch Can Detect COVID-19

Apple is deeply integrating several health-related features into the Apple Watch. The company incorporated blood oxygen sensors and ECG in its wearable which is proving to save a lot of lives. With that said, the company is extending its approach to add more features to the Apple Watch. According to the latest, Apple is introducing a new study which will check if the Apple Watch is capable of detecting respiratory illnesses such as COVID-19, flu and more.

Apple Introduces a New Study to Check Whether the Apple Watch Can Detect COVID-19 and Other Respiratory Illnesses

Apple is launching a new study for the Apple Watch in partnership with the University of Washington and the Seattle Flu Study. The purpose of the study is to check whether the Apple Watch can detect COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases. The study was first announced at the company's Time Flies event last year in September. Spotted by AppleInsider, Apple has now officially launched the study.

The goal of the study is to see if the information collected by the Apple Watch and iPhone can detect early signs of respiratory illnesses like COVID-19. If you are eligible and decide to participate, you will be provided an Apple Watch to wear. The watch will collect information about your health and activity. You will also be asked to answer simple survey questions in the Apple Research app on your ‌iPhone‌ about respiratory symptoms and lifestyle on a weekly and monthly basis. If you get sick during the study, you will be provided with a free, at-home nasal swab to be tested for COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, and you will be asked to take some additional health measurements using your Apple Watch.

The participants of the study will be provided an Apple Watch for research and data accumulation purposes and the entire tenure will take "up to six months." All participants will wear the Apple Watch "throughout the study, both day and night."

We have previously heard how the Apple Watch is capable of detecting COVID-19 before the symptoms begin showing up. Potentially, the new study will integrate the information. That's all there is to it, folks. Do you think a wearable can detect COVID-19? Let us know in the comments.