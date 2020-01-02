Apple Watch Series 6 Launch Could Happen in Late 2020, Hints Report

With an unrivaled market share in the wearable business, the Apple Watch Series 6 launch should cement the technology giant’s stronghold as the worldwide leader of this segment. However, it goes without saying that the device will need to bring something new to the table because all Apple did was simply polish what was missing from the Apple Watch Series 4 by introducing an improved variant called the Apple Watch Series 5. Whatever radical changes the company brings, it looks like it will be doing so by executing a shift in partnerships, according to the latest report.

Apple Watch Series 6 Launched to Be Aided With the Help of Potentially New Supply Partners

Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said in a statement that the year 2020 will start with a change-up of suppliers for various Apple products. Out of several of them, the Apple Watch Series 6 name was included, hinting that the California-based giant is currently working on unveiling the successor to the Apple Watch Series 5. According to the report, Luxshare will replace Quanta Computer as the exclusive supplier and manufacturer of S-series silicon for the upcoming wearable.

New Evidence Suggests a Full-Screen, Notchless iPhone 12 Could Be Introduced by Apple Later This Year

Not to be confused with the PRODUCT(RED) Apple Watch variant that the company’s apparently been working on, we’re hoping the Apple Watch Series 6 launch not just improves upon the design, but also the specifications. According to a previous teardown, it was found that the Apple Watch Series 5 featured the same S4 CPU and GPU located in the Apple Watch Series 4, so not a whole lot of value was provided to customers.

This makes the Apple Watch Series 6 launch all the more important, in both design, features, and performance. Kuo hasn’t specified a date when the upcoming wearable would be unveiled, but it’s possible that like the iPhone 11 keynote, Apple introduces the new product during the iPhone 12 unveiling.

Unfortunately, this is all the information we have for you, but stay tuned for more updates down the road.

Source: MacRumors