Refurbished Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE Models Now Available on Company’s Website

Apple has now started selling refurbished versions of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE. The price of the more expensive version starts at $339, marking a $60 discount off the regular price. The refurbished Apple Watch SE is $40 off its original price at $239.

As a reminder, the prices are for the 40mm models with GPS, with pricing going up for the 44mm models if you choose to opt for the stainless steel or cellular connectivity variants. The lowest discount being offered by Apple is $40 off for the aluminum models and $100 off on the stainless steel version.

Apple Launches a New Study to Find if Apple Watch Can Detect COVID-19

Apple has included a dual-core 64-bit S6 processor, Always-On Retina Display, water-resistance, and a new blood oxygen meter in the Series 6 family. As for the Apple Watch SE, it comes with the S5 chip, Retina Display, a second-generation optical heart sensor, and more.

Right now the trillion-dollar company only sells a mix of refurbished Apple Watch models that it released last September, but this can change by adding more variants in the future. The availability of these products can also differ, so it is prudent to purchase any model right now waiting for anything later on.

Also keep in mind that all refurbished models are checked, examined, cleaned, and repackaged with all new accessories. These products also come with a year-long warranty that can be extended by purchasing AppleCare+. If you want to avail some savings at this time, visit the refurbished Apple Store right now and make your choice.

You might also like to check out.