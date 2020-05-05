WWDC 2020 Keynote to Be Held on June 22, Confirms Apple; Event Will Be ‘Online Only’

Apple just announced that it will host its WWDC 2020 keynote starting June 22. The event will be a virtual one and can be viewed in the Apple Developer app and on the Apple Developer website. It will be free for all developers. In addition to announcing the official date, Apple also unveiled its Swift Student Challenge, which is an opportunity for student developers to showcase their love of coding by creating their own Swift playground.

Phil Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing says:

“WWDC20 will be our biggest yet, bringing together our global developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented way for a week in June to learn about the future of Apple platforms. We can’t wait to meet online in June with the global developer community and share with them all of the new tools we’ve been working on to help them create even more incredible apps and services. We look forward to sharing more details about WWDC20 with everyone as we get closer to this exciting event.”

It was previously reported that the WWDC 2020 keynote will be an online-only event, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and according to Apple’s official announcement, there isn’t any change to that. As for what might get announced during the annual developers’ conference, a preview of changes and updates coming to iOS 14, iPadOS 14, as well as macOS 10.16, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7. As for newer hardware, it’s not confirmed what Apple’s plans are.

With the company having officially announced the 2020 iPhone SE, the 2020 iPad Pro, and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, there are other releases to look forward to. If you think Apple isn’t going to provide a sneak peek on any upcoming hardware, then let us take you back to 2017, when the company provided a little preview of its iMac Pro during WWDC. If we’re lucky, we’ll get to see if the company provides a small curtain lift over its rumored 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, and perhaps the new iPad Pro models running Apple’s A14X Bionic SoC.

Source: Apple