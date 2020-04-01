Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.3.1, Downgrade No Longer Possible – What It Means for Jailbreak?

Apple released iOS 13.4 last week and keeping up with the past trends, the company has now decided to stop signing iOS 13.3.1. This means that if you have updated to the latest build, you can no longer downgrade to iOS 13.3.1 from iOS 13.4.on your iPhone. From a jailbreak perspective, if your iPhone or iPad has been updated to the latest iOS 13.4 build, there's nothing you can do to downgrade it.

Apple Stops Signing iOS 13.3.1 Which Means You Can No Longer Downgrade From iOS 13.4

iOS 13.4 brings a number of forward-facing additions to the table along with bug fixes and performance enhancements. However, it is not currently possible to jailbreak your device on iOS 13.4. This is due to the fact that Checkra1n and Unc0ver jailbreak teams have not yet updated their tools with iOS 13.4. Now that Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.3.1, you won't be able to jailbreak if you're resting on iOS 13.4.

If you're running an older build and want to jailbreak your iPhone or iPad, Checkra1n supports jailbreaking iOS 13.3.1 on iPhone X and older models. However, Unc0ver supports jailbreaking iPhone XS and iPhone 11. Take note that it is limited to jailbreaking iOS 13 to iOS 13.3. If you have an older device, we're hoping Checkra1n to release an update for their tool that supports iOS 13.4. This is due to the fact that Checkra1n jailbreak makes use of the bootrom exploit which means that it will work irrespective of the iOS version. If you were resting on iOS 13.4, you can no longer downgrade to iOS 13.3.1 since Apple has now stopped signing it.

iOS 13.4 is a major update pertaining to the number of features that it has to offer. One of the biggest additions, in my opinion, corresponds to the mouse and trackpad support. This basically gives the iPad a more computer-like look and feel. Other than this, iOS 13.4 also brings universal app purchases for iOS and Mac, iCloud folder sharing and much more.

As mentioned earlier, if you want to keep your jailbreak status, we would advise you to not update to iOS 13.4 from iOS 13.3.1. If you do, you will not be able to downgrade to the previous build and you will lose your jailbreak status since Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.3.1. So do proceed with caution. Checkra1n also released a 0.9.9 experimental jailbreak, which could potentially mean that the release nearing in.

