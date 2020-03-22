Jailbreak iOS 13.4 With New Checkra1n 0.9.9 Experimental Release

Apple seeded iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 GM to developers a few days ago. As per the latest, Checkra1n has released an experimental release that offers early jailbreak support for devices running iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4. Apple's latest firmware has a lot to offer considering the number of forward-facing features it has to offer. If you were looking to update to the latest build but didn't want to lose your jailbreak status, then now you can. That's right, Checkra1n has released its 0.9.9 experimental release, which you can try right now on supported iPhone and iPad models.

Jailbreak iOS 13.4 Using the Latest Checkra1n 0.9.9 Experimental Release

Take note that Apple has not officially rolled out the latest iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to the public. However, the company is set to release it in the coming week. If you're running a Golden Master build of iOS 13.4, you can use the link embedded in Luca Todesco's tweet to jailbreak your iPhone and iPad. That's right, Checkra1n 0.9.9 experimental release is not available on the jailbreak website. If you want to try it out, you can access it through the link that was published with Luca Todesco's tweets.

Other than this, Luca Todesco also posted that the Checkra1n 0.9.9 experimental release also “added support for demoting T2 as well as booting into pongoOS,” which is a reference to the T2 chip in Macs. If you're tech-savvy, you can try the Checkra1n experimental release and unwrap a lot that does not solely include iOS.

checkra1n 0.9.9 experimental prerelease - experimental 13.4 support, please test on other firmwares also. to run on 13.4, tick the 'allow untested iOS versions' checkbox in the options view - https://t.co/dmdZNMHbJh — qwertyoruiop (@qwertyoruiopz) March 18, 2020

You should be aware that the Checkra1n 0.9.9 experimental jailbreak is "experimental" in nature. It is oriented towards developers and researchers who can devise appropriate feedback and revert changes if anything doesn't go as planned when trying to jailbreak iOS 13.4.

As we have mentioned earlier, Apple has not yet released iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 to the public. However, once they officially arrive in a few days, we would already have a working jailbreak for it as the pre-release will be liberated. You will probably have to repeat the process again once the official builds are here.

There's no dire need to jailbreak iOS 13.4 through the Checkra1n 0.9.9 experimental release. The official build will be released in a few days, so be sure to keep a lookout for it.

What are your thoughts on the iOS 13.4 jailbreak through Checkra1n 0.9.9 experimental release? Are you willing to give it a swing? Let us know in the comments.