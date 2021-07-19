Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 Receives Major Update With Enhanced Stability

While the jailbreak community has been silent for some time, today we have a new Unc0ver jailbreak update for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3. If you are using the tool to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 14 to iOS 14.3, you can download and install the latest update right now. The latest update does not have any forward-facing addition to show off but you should still install it for enhanced performance.

Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.7 Brings Major Stability Improvements

The latest Unc0ver jailbreak update for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 brings 'major stability improvements' to the platform. While there are no other changes, it is still a welcome addition, The changelog only mentions that the update brings "major stability and reliability improvements to iSO 14." In order to install the latest update, simply head over to the official Unc0ver website and download the required file. Once you do that, simply jailbreak your device again so the latest changes are in effect.

The latest Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 supports all iPhone models starting from the iPhone 6s. If you have installed the latest update, be sure to check out the list of jailbreak tweaks compatible with iOS 14. At this point in time, there is no working jailbreak available for iOS 14.4 to iOS 14.7. Moreover, we are not sure if the tool will be released ahead of Apple's iOS 15 rollout later this year. This is due to the fact that users will not be interested in it and it would make more sense if the iOS 15 jailbreak was worked on,

This is all there is to it, folks. Are you running Unc0ver jailbreak for iOS 14 to iOS 14.3 on your compatible iPhone? Share your views regarding the update in the comments.