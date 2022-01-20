Apple Stopped Signing iOS 15.2 – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Today, Apple has seen fit to stop signing iOS 15.2 after releasing iOS 15.2.1 earlier in January. What this means is that you can no longer downgrade to the previous iOS 15.2 build from iOS 15.2.1. Apple's move to stop signing a specific firmware is to restrict users to downgrade to the previous version and enjoy the latest features and security updates. However, the ability to downgrade could pose to be quite significant for people who are looking to jailbreak their iPhone and those who find the latest iOS version full of bugs and glitches. Nonetheless, since iOS 15.2 is no longer being signed by Apple, you have no reason to consider downgrading from iOS 15.2.1.

Apple is No Longer Signing iOS 15.2 Which Means You Can No Longer Downgrade From iOS 15.2.1 - Should Users With a Jailbreak Be Worried?

As mentioned earlier, Apple has decided to stop signing iOS 15.2 which will prevent users on iOS 15.2.1 to downgrade. For average users who do not consider the downgrade portion or do not need it, the news is pretty much invalid. However, for those of you who consider jailbreak, the ability to downgrade from a newer iOS build to an older one is very important.

If you are a bit tech-savvy and like to tinker with the software, you might be interested to know that there is no jailbreak insight for iOS 15. Since there is no incoming jailbreak for iOS 15, Apple's decision to stop signing iOS 15.2 will not affect the jailbreak status. Jailbreak developers are potentially waiting for iOS 15 to mature so they can release a new tool. We have seen jailbreak teams develop tools for iOS 14 but so far, no tool has arrived for iOS 15. You can check out the jailbreak status for more details on its availability.

If you are currently resting on an iOS 14 build that supports jailbreak, we would recommend you to resist updating to iOS 15.2.1. If you do so, you will kill your jailbreak status and there will be no way to go back. So be sure to not update to Apple's latest iOS version if you want to retain your jailbreak status. At this point, there is no reason to stay on iOS 15.2 so updating to the latest iOS 15.2.1 would be a vital choice for everyone who is not interested in jailbreaking their iPhone.

