Apple Has Stopped Signing iOS 15.6 – What You Should Know With Respect to Jailbreak

Today, Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.6 following the release of iOS 15.6.1. What this means is that you can no longer downgrade from iOS 15.6.1 to iOS 15.6. The new change might not be the best for users interested in jailbreaking their iPhone running iOS 15.6. Scroll down to read more details on Apple's decision to stop signing iOS 15.6 and what you should know with respect to the Cheyote jailbreak.

Apple Has Stopped Signing iOS 15.6, Downgrade From iOS 15.6.1 No Longer an Option

Apple's decision to stop signing an iOS firmware is not something that we have not seen before. The company usually stops signing a build a week after the new version is released to the public. In this case, iOS 15.6 came out last week. iOS 15.6, on the other hand, was released to users in mid-July. While the average user might not feel the need to downgrade to the older firmware, it is of peak interest to the ones who are waiting for the next jailbreak tool.

We have previously covered that a new "Cheyote" jailbreak tool is in the works and it will be released for devices running iOS 15. However, not all versions of iOS 15 will be supported at the time of launch. It was previously covered that the Cheyote jailbreak tool will be initially released for iPhone models running iOS 15.0 to iOS 15.1.1. It was further noted that the jailbreak team will expand the support till iOS 15.4.1 through an update.

Since there is news of an upcoming jailbreak, it would be wise for users to stick to the lower versions of iOS 15. At this point, there is no word from the jailbreak community if the Cheyote jailbreak tool will support iOS 15.6 or later versions. In addition, the jailbreak team has also not shared any release dates with the community. If you are looking forward to the iOS 15 Cheyote jailbreak tool, make sure that you resist any future updates from Apple. If you are not interested, you can simply head over to Settings and update your iPhone to the latest build.

Apple stops signing iOS firmware builds to make sure that users stick to the latest version with the up-to-date security enhancements and performance improvements. We will keep you guys updated as soon as further information is available regarding the iOS 15 jailbreak release which is expected to arrive soon.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think jailbreak developers will release the Cheyote jailbreak tool ahead of the iOS 16 launch next month? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.