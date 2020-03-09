Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13.3 Receives Biggest Stability Update With New Features

Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13.3 has received another major update that brings a plethora of new changes and improvements. If you have jailbroken your iPhone or iPad using the Unc0ver tool. we would recommend you to update it as soon as you can. The latest update bumps up the version to 4.3 that brings a bevy of additions to the table which we will talk about later on.

Update Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13.3 to v4.3 for New Additions and Numerous Fixes

Uncover Jailbreak for iOS 13.3 v4.3 adds support for rebooting the userspace, which is a first for the jailbreak. In addition to this, you can now also inject the entire userspace and registering services from the sandbox. This means that it will automatically re-enable software updates when a user restores the RootFS.

Check out the entire changelog below for more details.

Bumped version to 4.3.1 due to a github bug causing an older file to be temporarily available

Add support for rebooting the userspace for the first time in a jailbreak

Add support for injecting to the entire userspace

Add support for looking up or registering services from the sandbox with the cy: prefix for developers

Reboot the userspace after jailbreaking

Make major design changes to preserve stock system performance

Fix random reboots, freezes, memory issues and any known problem that affected system services or apps

Fix persistent software update blocker on iOS 13 (Works in the jailed state too)

Fix a design problem that affected the Succession restore tool

Automatically re-enable software updates when restoring RootFS

Other than the listed addition, Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13.3 v4.3 also includes a boatload of fixes which will enhance the overall user experience. You can download the latest Unc0ver Jailbreak IPA for iOS 13.3 for the team's official website.

As mentioned earlier, iOS 13.3 Unc0ver Jailbreak is now available so do update it to the latest build as it will enhance your experience. Furthermore, it will also contribute to the tool's stability.

That's all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on the latest Unc0ver Jailbreak for iOS 13.3? Have you updated it yet? Let us know in the comments.