Apple Kicks off ‘Time Flies’ Virtual Event, Get the Live Updates Here as Company Announces New iPads and Apple Watches

Apple has kicked off its 'Time Flies' event and we have all the updates right here in one place. It's all text, so just refresh this page for more updates.

Live Updates

Apple has just kicked off the event.

Just to be clear: there won't be any 'iPhone 12' announcement today.

It's 10pm and the animated Apple logo is really creating the hype.

And Tim Cook is here! 'Good morning, and welcome...'

Tim is talking about people working from home and how everyone has adapted.

Apple Watch and iPad. No iPhone, confirms Tim Cook.

Tim Cook is really hyping the Apple Watch right now.

'Apple Watch is the most loved watch in the world' - Tim Cook

Tim Cook sharing real-life stories on how Apple Watch has saved lives. Truly amazing.

Singapore to become first country to offer people benefits if they keep themselves fit using Apple Watch. Amazing.

Jeff Williams is now up. Taking us through some watchOS 7 features.

watchOS 7 can measure VO2 Max.

Apple Watch Series 6!

Series 6 comes in new colors - blue and red.

You also get a new gold and gray graphite color option.

Series 6 can measure blood oxygen level. The leaks were right.

Blood oxygen level is measured throughout the day, even when you are asleep.

Just to be clear, the Series 6 looks exactly like the Series 5. If you want to stand out from the crowd, you might want to buy the new blue or red color options.

Apple Watch Series 6 has a brand new S6 chip. Sixth-generation.

S6 is 20% faster than before.

Always-on display is twice as bright in outdoor conditions.

Series 6 features an always-on altimeter to measure your current altitude.

Apple Watch is getting a lot of personalized watch faces. Lots and lots of them. If you're surfer, there's a watch for you.

Apple Watch gets a new band too called the Solo Loop. No clasp, no buckle, nothing. Comes in seven colors.

Braided Solo also available. Five colors.

New Leather Link also announced.

Apple Watch Nike also updated, with new color options.

Apple Watch now features a new family setup mode.

Next up: Apple Watch SE.

Yes, that's the real name - Apple Watch SE.

It features the S5 chip and features all the essentials to stay connected.

Apple Watch Series 6 pricing: starts from $399

Apple Watch SE pricing: starts from $279

Apple will have a zero carbon footprint by 2030. This is huge.

Apple Watch won't ship with a USB adapter.

Order today and available this Friday. That's pretty quick.

Pretty sure the iPhone 12 won't have a USB power adapter.

Apple is launching a fitness service built around Apple Watch.

Goodbye YouTube for workouts.

Apple really wants you to stay fit, forever.

The service works on all screens. iPhone, iPad, Apple TV.

Service is called Fitness+.

This service is simply crazy. You Apple Watch metrics show up on the display.

Start a workout on the screen and it automatically starts on your Apple Watch. Super convenient.

Fitness+ will start with popular workouts first. Will expand with time, obviously.

Fitness+ costs $9.99 or $79.99 for an entire year. Free for family members. Available at the end of the year.

Apple One. The service bundle you've been waiting for is here!

Individual plan: $14.95, includes Apple Music, TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud Storage

Family plan: $19.95, with all the perks of the Individual plan

Premier plan: $29.95 a month with Apple Music, TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud Storage, Apple News+, Fitness

Available this fall.

Next up: iPad. Woohoo!

iPad 8 first.

It looks the same as the iPad 7.

Features a powerful A12 Bionic chip

Two times faster than before.

Two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop. Three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet. Six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook. Ouch.

Not going to lie, but this iPad is actually pretty good, if you care about performance a lot.

iPad 8 takes full advantage of iPadOS 14 obviously.

I feel sorry for everyone who bought an iPad 7 yesterday.

iPad 8 pricing: starts at $329, $299 for education.

Available this Friday.

Next up: iPad Air 4.

The iPad Air comes in crazy new finishes! This is insane.

Comes in rose gold, blue and green. Space gray and silver are obviously there.

This is basically a 2018 iPad Pro with the iPad Air name. Just saying.

Touch ID integrated into the power button.

According to Apple, it's the smallest Touch ID sensor they have ever made.

A14 Bionic chip.

Apple uses 5nm process to manufacture the A14 Bionic. Industry first.

11.8 billion transistors.

Increased power efficiency, increased performance. A huge, huge update.

40% increase in performance compared to previous iPad Air.

30% faster graphics.

I can already smell the higher price of the iPad Air.

Apple says it's the most advanced chip they have ever made.

A14 Bionic demo time.

iPad Air features USB-C, no more Lightning.

7MP front facing camera, 1080p video, better low light performance.

12MP camera at the rear from the iPad Pro. Shoots 4K video.

Stereo audio.

Apple Pencil 2 support.

Compatible with the new Magic Keyboard.

10.9-inch Liquid Retina display.

Starts at $599, available next month.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 releasing September 16th.

tvOS 14 releasing on September 16th.

watchOS 7 releasing on September 16th.

Event over. That's all, folks.

