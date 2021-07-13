Apple Expects High Demand for M1X MacBook Pro; Adds Another mini-LED Supplier

With mass production of the M1X MacBook Pro line expected to take place in the third quarter of 2021, Apple will obviously not want any unnecessary delay resulting from the lack of crucial components, since a new report claims the company is expecting high demand for the upcoming models. To keep up with this demand, Apple has reportedly added another mini-LED supplier to the mix.

Apple Adds Luxshare as Its Second mini-LED Supplier to Help Sate Demand for the M1X MacBook Pro Models

After adding Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology, DigiTimes mentions that the technology giant has enlisted the services of Luxshare Precision Industry to provide it with surface mounting technology, or SMT, for the mini-LED screens. With the addition of Luxshare, Apple would not just be able to keep up with eventual demand for the 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models, but it could provide the bigger M1 iPad Pro to customers in a timely fashion.

It is no secret that Apple has been experiencing mini-LED supply issues. If you decide to place an order for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro, shipping time will take between 2-3 weeks, and that is if luck is on your side. Looking at the success of the M1 Macs, the M1X MacBook Pro models will be popular machines for customers who felt some additions were missing from the current lineup.

This will include the upgraded display, which will be ideal for content creators and creative professionals alike. The powerful M1X chip should also deliver increased performance over the M1 chip while remaining efficient at the same time. Other changes include bringing back MagSafe charging, adding an HDMI port as well as a high-speed UHS-II SD card reader.

Both the 14-inch and 16-inch M1X MacBook Pro models are also reported to feature a design that will resemble the iPhone 12 with flatter edges, so in addition to getting upgraded hardware, the new machines will get a unique assortment of ports and a fresh look, something that Apple’s customer base is likely clamoring for.

