Apple Announces iPhone 12 Event for September 15, 2020

It's finally happening. Apple has just announced a special media event on which it's going to announce the iPhone 12 on September 15, 2020.

After a boatload of rumors flying about the iPhone 12's debut, Apple has finally picked a date, scheduled it for September 15 as a virtual event. It was previously rumored that Apple will release the new Apple Watch and iPad Air today, but that did not happen.

As mentioned earlier, Apple has announced the iPhone 12 virtual event for September 15th at 10 Am PT. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman was right, Apple did announce the event date today. At the virtual event, Apple is expected to announce all four models of the iPhone 12, Apple Watch Series 6, and more.

About the event, Apple's iPhone 12 event will be held online much like this year's WWDC due to the ongoing global health crises. If we're taking WWDC into consideration, the iPhone 12 event will be shot at Apple Park in the Steve Jobs Theatre. Henceforth, we can expect the virtual event to be pretty much similar to the iPhone 12 unless Apple has planned to surprise us.

The company will unveil four models of the iPhone 12 this year - a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone models, and the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max will feature dual-lens camera at the back while the Pro models are expected to feature a triple-lens camera along with a LiDAR scanner.

Other than this, all models of the iPhone will feature OLED panels and will come with 5G connectivity. In terms of design, all models of the iPhone 12 will feature a boxier look, similar to the new iPad Pro models.

Other than this, Apple is also expected to announce the new Apple Watch Series 6. While the details are scarce as of now, the company is expected to incorporate blood oxygen level detection as one of the most highlighted features pertaining to health. Moreover, the ECG feature is improved as well. In terms of design, we don't expect the company to introduce a radical design change but since news is scarce related to it, we can only speculate at this point.

Apple might also have new products in store for us, like AirTags which are expected to be under production in full swing. Moreover, new over-ear headphones and iPad Air model is also expected to be announced. Lastly, Apple will also be expected to announce the release date of iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, tvOS 14, and watchOS 7. What are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments.