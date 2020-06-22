Apple Kicks Off WWDC 2020 Keynote, Here are Some Quick Highlights in Plain Text
Apple's WWDC 2020 keynote is up and running. If you are interested in the 'text version' of what is going on, then you have come to the right place.
Apple to Announce iOS 14, watchOS 7, tvOS 14, macOS Big Sur and More at WWDC 2020, Read All About it Here
[This is a constantly updated page. Hit the refresh button after every couple of minutes for more information.]
If you prefer watching the live stream instead on YouTube, then you may do so by going to this link.
- And the stream is up and running, and Tim Cook is on stage!
- Tim Cook is starting the keynote off with a very impactful speech. This is powerful stuff. Talking about racism and the current pandemic situation.
- Craig is now on stage!
- First up is iOS 14.
- And we have a brand new home screen widgets. This is amazing.
- This is the biggest redesign of the home screen ever. Your iPhone is going to look super crazy.
- New feature called App Library. Organizes all your apps in a simple, easy to navigate view.
- You can hide your app pages and make everything neat. But, you can call up App Library to view your installed apps in a neat view.
- Apple is not bringing the Today View widgets to the home screen. They are redesigned and come in custom sizes. This is insanely great.
- Picture-in-Picture is also coming to the iPhone. This works for videos, FaceTime calls and more.
- Siri is also getting a major update. No more full-screen UI.
- When you ask for the weather update, a pop-up notification appears with the info you asked for.
- Siri won't take over your display. This should make a lot of people happy.
- New Apple app, called Translate announced.
- It's secure, it's fast, it's natural.
- The app intelligently detects the language.
- Next up: Messages.
- You can now pin your conversations. Just swipe, select the pin icon and the conversation stays at the top.
- Memoji is getting a huge update. Age options, more face customizations and even face masks.
