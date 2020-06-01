iPhone 12 Mockups of All Four Models Provide Details on Number of Cameras, Display Size, as Well as Design

A total of four iPhone 12 mockups based on previous leaks have shown up, revealing a slew of design changes, camera additions, and more. As most of you know, Apple is expected to unveil a total of four iPhone 12 models this year, so here’s a closer look at these 3D printed dummies to give you a better idea of what to expect in Q4 2020 as far as the exterior changes are concerned.

iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple’s Biggest Model for 2020 Still Rumored to Feature Slightly Smaller 6.5-inch Display; New SIM Location Details Found too

The four dummies were shared by Japanese site Mac Otakara, giving readers a first look at the iPhone 12 series expected later this year. You have the smallest 5.4-inch model, followed by the 6.1-inch variant whose production will kick off earlier. Then you have the more premium 6.1-inch model, as lastly, there is the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. However, contrary to what the rumors have been talking about, Mac Otakara reports that the iPhone 12 Pro Max features a 6.5-inch display and not a 6.7-inch one.

6.1-inch iPhone 12 Production Will Reportedly Start in July; Much Earlier Than the Remaining Three Models

Apart from the size differences, you’ll also notice that that there’s a difference in the number of cameras. Two iPhone 12 models are rumored to arrive with dual-camera setups, while the more premium versions will most likely sport triple rear sensors. In addition, Mac Otakara states that the SIM tray that was on the right side of the device in previous ‌iPhone‌ models will be moved to the left side under the volume button.

It’s possible that this physical change is made so Apple is comfortably able to incorporate the 5G antenna module that’s expected to be a part of all four ‌iPhone 12‌ models. To recap, all four iPhone 12 models are rumored to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X55 5G modems. As for the design, you’ll notice that these 3D mockups show a flatter display, and that’s in-line with rumors suggesting that the iPhone 12 series will be based on the iPad Pro range, sporting flatter edges.

iPhone 12 Family Will Stick to Lightning Port This Year, Not USB-C, but Expect a ‘Portless’ iPhone in 2021, Says Leakster

It also doesn’t look like any iPhone 12 version will forego the Lightning port in favor of USB-C, according to the 3D mockups. Then again, it’s something that a previous rumor talked about, but let us see what Apple’s plans are for the future.

Looking at these iPhone 12 mockups, which model are you most excited for? Let us know down in the comments.

News Source: Mac Otakara