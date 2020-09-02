Leak: Apple Watch Series 6 Will Not Launch This Month

It was previously rumored that Apple will launch the next-generation Apple Watch in the month of September. However, while all of us were anxiously waiting for the update, it seems there will be no Series 6 this month. It does pose a question if Apple plans to launch the Apple Watch Series 6 next month?

Apple Watch Series 6 to Not Launch This Month Along With The iPhone 12 Series and More Products

The news comes from a reliable leaker @L0vetodream, claiming that Apple will not release the next iteration of the Apple Watch this month. The Cupertino giant has already confirmed that it will delay the iPhone 12 series by a few weeks due to the ongoing global health crises. This is not just the case with the iPhone as other products face a similar fate as well.

As Apple has a bunch of products and upgrades in line for this year and due to the pandemic, we might see them launch a few weeks late. As for the Apple Watch, it was previously reported that Apple plans to launch a budget variant of the wearable to better compete against brands like Fitbit. In addition to this, the low-cost variant will replace the Apple Watch Series 3. Series 6, on the other hand, will bolster high-end features like blood oxygen monitoring, improved ECG, and much more.

there is no Watch this month — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 2, 2020

Other than the iPhone and the Apple Watch, Apple was also expected to announce a smaller HomePod, the next iteration of the iPad Air, and new over-ear headphones. Furthermore, new Macs with Apple Silicon are also expected to be announced this year. While it seems unfortunate, Apple might release iOS 14 to the public this month, so we do have something to be excited about even though the iPhone 12 series will be released in the following month.

What do you think about the delayed launch of Apple's upcoming products?