Apple Watch Series 6 to Include Blood Oxygen Sensor; the First Model in the Lineup to Do So

For the first time ever, Apple may introduce a blood oxygen sensor with the Apple Watch Series 6. The technology giant continues to add new features with every Apple Watch iteration and it looks like we’ll be getting a brand new one, according to a new report.

Apple Has Reportedly Secured a Manufacturing Deal With Supplier ASE Technology to Handle Production of the Apple Watch Series 6

A brand new report from DigiTimes talks about a new partnership taking place between Apple and ASE Technology. The supplier is prepping production lines for the Apple Watch Series 6, but there’s no concrete release date provided. However, it is rumored that the Apple Watch Series 6 will launch later this year, alongside the iPhone 12 lineup, so fingers crossed for when that happens.

Apple Won’t Be Selling Its Custom ARM Chips to Different Manufacturers, Company CEO Confirms

Coming to the blood oxygen sensor, a previous report talked about this feature too, detailing that blood oxygen levels that are between 95 and 100 percent are considered healthy, while anything below 80 percent can result in degraded heart and brain functionality. The Apple Watch Series 6 could notify the wearer when blood oxygen metrics are reaching dangerous levels.

Unfortunately, with watchOS 7 previewed at the 2020 WWDC keynote, there was no mention of a blood oxygen measuring feature, meaning that the addition is expected to arrive with the Apple Watch Series 6 only. Of course, since nothing is confirmed by Apple at the moment, we recommend treating this report with a pinch of salt right now and await more updates in the future.

You might also like to check out the following.

News Source: DigiTimes