Apple AirTags – All Your Features, Tracking, Privacy, and Security Questions, Answered

It is mind-boggling how much technology Apple has crammed into its simple AirTags. For finding items, and more, these can be your best friend, but there is also some prior knowledge to have before purchasing these. For example, setting these up can be a daunting task, and after that, there can be some privacy and security risks involved.

After all, people can and will misuse technology, so a customer needs to have all the answers to questions about a product they will own for the first time. Luckily for you, we have compiled a list of queries that we believe buyers like yourself would have before purchasing the AirTags. Here is everything you need to know.

Q - Is the AirTags’ battery removable? How long does the battery last?

It certainly is. The AirTags use a standard CR2032 coin-shaped battery that can be swapped out at will. As for the battery timing, each cell will last you for around 12 months.

Q - Are AirTags’ water-resistant?

Apple says that AirTags are IP67 certified and can stay submerged under a meter of water for 30 minutes.

Q - Can AirTags be used as soon as you unbox them?

Yes, you can, but make sure you have Apple’s iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 installed on your devices, or you cannot pair them to the trackers.

Q - How can I start pairing my AirTag immediately?

AirTags are part of Apple’s Find My network, so before you open up the Find My app on your compatible device, remove the plastic tag that the tracker ships in to start pairing it. Shortly after, place the AirTag next to your device, and it will appear on your iPhone’s or iPad’s screen. Tap on Connect next, then continue.

Later, you can follow the instructions to specify a name to your AirTags. For example, if you are going to attach the AirTags to your car keys, you can tap on Keys, then register the AirTag to your Apple ID. To know more information, we recommend checking out our detailed guide on how to pair your AirTag.

Q - How do I start searching for my missing item?

You can open up the Find My app, then tap on Items and locate your AirTag on the map. You will be able to see its last known time and location in the Items list. If you want more details, tap on the lost item. Let us suppose that your car keys are nearby, but you cannot find them, tap on Play Sound to listen for a chime. Also, depending on how far your item is, the option right next to Play Sound will either say Find, or Directions (when it is far away). Tap on either to start locating your missing item.

Q - What if I still cannot locate my AirTag?

You put it in Lost Mode. At the Find My app, where you tapped on Items previously, swipe up, and you will see an option called Lost Mode. Tap on Enable, and you will receive a notification next time your AirTag is in range of your iPhone. You can also leave a number and message displayed so the person who has found your AirTag and the missing item can contact you to return it. To read the missing AirTag, the person must either have an iPhone or NFC-enabled device at hand.

Q - Can someone pair their device and Apple ID to my AirTag?

As long as the AirTag was initially paired to your Apple ID, there is no way another person can link it to theirs unless you unpair it first.

Q - Can my lost AirTag be reused by someone else?

Assuming someone has located by your lost AirTag and does not want to return it to you, it cannot be reused. In short, it is locked forever.

Q - How many AirTags can I pair to my Apple ID?

A total of 16 AirTags can be paired to a single account.

Q - Are AirTags made to last?

If you are asking if they are durable, the answer is yes. If you do not believe us, check out this hammer test, which shows that the AirTag can take quite a beating.

Q - Is location and tracking history stored on the AirTag?

No, it is not. Apple also cannot see where your AirTags are located thanks to end-to-end encryption.

Q - Can someone slip an AirTag into my backpack or car and start tracking me?

While they can, Apple has safety measures in place that will prevent this from happening. If an AirTag that does not belong to you is traveling with you, you will be sent a notification. You can choose to disable the AirTag then. However, if an AirTag is attached to someone else’s item that you happen to be borrowing at the time, you can choose to turn the notification off for one day. Keep in mind that Tile does not offer this feature, so if you are being tracked, neither your iPhone nor Android handset will be able to inform you.

Q - Can my Android phone alert me if an AirTag is tracking me?

Unfortunately, no, it cannot.

Q - How long does it take for an AirTag to alert the owner of its presence?

It takes three days, during which the AirTags will play a song each time it is moved so you are alerted.

Q - Can you let your family members share AirTags?

Yes, you can, but if any close friend or family member is taking your AirTag with them, remember to disable safety alerts, or they will continue receiving notifications of being tracked. Aside from that, the AirTags themselves do not offer any dedicated family sharing feature due to security reasons.

Q - Can you track your lost children and pets with AirTags?

For pets, you can, but they would have to be in range. For children, Apple recommends using the Apple Watch’s Family Setup to find them instead. Overall, the company says that AirTags were designed to track your items, not missing pets and children.

Q - What is Precision Finding, and how do I use it?

Precision Finding is an AirTag feature that is exclusive to the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series as these models feature Apple’s U1 ultrawide band chip. So, if your paired AirTag is near you, Precision finding will open up a new UI, where an arrow and a range meter will guide you to your lost time. As you approach closer to the item, the distance counter will reduce. Unfortunately, Precision Finding is not available in some countries, so if you plan on traveling with your AirTags, educate yourself beforehand. For those wondering about Precision Finding’s range, reviews claim it works up to 50 meters.

We hope that these features, privacy, and security questions were helpful to first-time buyers of AirTags. It is always excellent practice to know about a product before it is in your possession. Will you purchase Apple’s trackers now? Share your thoughts down in the comments.