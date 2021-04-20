AirTag has a User-Replaceable Battery, Battery Life Rated for Over an Year

The newly announced AirTag has a user replaceable battery and features battery life of more than a year on a fresh cell.

Apple and Samsung both have made some serious strides in the item tracking space with products of their own. The AirTag accessory from Apple is meant for iPhone users and uses the Find My network along with UWB tech found in the iPhone to precisely find where your lost items are.

But the question on your mind might be: what is the battery life like on the AirTag and can you replace it at home? The answers are positive. First and foremost, the battery life is rated for up to an year, which is fantastic. Secondly, yes, you can replace the battery at home.

AirTag is designed to keep going more than a year on a standard battery you can easily replace.2 And your iPhone lets you know when itʼs time to pop in a new one.

In case you are wondering how Apple managed to get that battery life of one year and more, here is what they have to say about it:

Testing conducted by Apple in March 2021 using preproduction AirTag units and software paired with iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max units running preproduction software. Battery life based on an everyday use of four play sound events and one Precision Finding event per day. Battery life varies with usage, environmental conditions, replacement battery manufacturer, and many other factors; actual results will vary.

There you have it. One of the most important question regarding AirTag answered by Apple itself.

We will bring you more details on the accessory as we dig deep into Apple's very own website.

