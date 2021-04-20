Apple AirTag has an IP67 Rating, Can Stay Submerged Under a Meter of Water for 30 Minutes

The Apple AirTag has an IP67 rating, which means you can splash water onto it and it will do no harm at all.

Apple AirTag Features an IP67 Rating Against Dust and Water

Apple’s take on item tracking is actually quite great. Using existing technologies, you can find your lost items in a jiffy thanks to the magic of Bluetooth LE and the U1 chip. But apart from being a great item tracker, it even has an IP67 rating.

What this means is this - the accessory is splash, water and dust resistant and can withstand water for up to 30 minutes under a depth of a meter.

From Apple:

AirTag is splash, water, and dust resistant and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions with a rating of IP67 under IEC standard 60529 (maximumThe Apple AirTag has an IP67 rating, which means you can splash water onto it and it will do no harm at all. depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes). Splash, water, and dust resistance are not permanent conditions and resistance might decrease as a result of normal wear. Refer to the Safety and Handling documentation for cleaning and drying instructions.

Although having an IP rating is great and all, keep in mind that it is not recommended that you test the claim on your own. These things can and will eventually fail with time therefore it is a good idea to keep things nice and dry to ensure longevity. Accidents happens and that is OK, but pushing things to the limit on your own is simply not recommended.

